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Robertsdale Rotary Roundup brings cattle sorting competition to arena for a cause
By Lee Peck,11 days ago
ROBERTSDALE, Ala. (WALA) - Riders will put their cattle-sorting skills to the test at the Robertsdale Arena, all while supporting local families facing serious illnesses. The Robertsdale Rotary Club Roundup will benefit the DASH Foundation of Baldwin County, a nonprofit that provides financial assistance to families dealing with cancer or other life-altering chronic illnesses. United Bank is co-sponsoring the event.