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Inner Harbor Ice Rink Opens in Baltimore After Warm-Weather Delay
By Emily White,10 days ago
Baltimore's Inner Harbor Ice Rink opened Thursday afternoon, five days later than first scheduled, on top of the Inner Harbor Amphitheater. put the rink at 201 E. Pratt Street and reported that the Waterfront Partnership of Baltimore hosted a grand opening from 3 to 5 p.m. WMAR-2 News reported the official opening the same afternoon, with the first 50 visitors skating free. 92Q reported the start was postponed from Nov. 7 to Nov. 12 because warm weather made the outdoor ice difficult to prepare. The rink is outdoors, and the ice had to be made on site. The first public skate moved with that work.