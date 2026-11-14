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This Yamaha Engine Sets An Aggressive Standard For Reliability
By Priyan Benoy,11 days ago
There are plenty of reasons to buy a motorcycle. You might fall in love with how it looks, enjoy the way it rides, or simply want something fast enough to put a grin on your face. Whatever makes you pull the trigger, the honeymoon period eventually fades, and more practical questions arise: How well will this motorcycle treat you over the years? Some shortcomings are easy to fix. Don't like the paint? Get a wrap. Need more grip? There are plenty of tire options. Engine trouble, though, is a different story. So, what makes an engine worth trusting, and which manufacturer gets it right?