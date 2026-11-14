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Effects of Empagliflozin on Progression of Chronic Kidney Disease: A Pre-Specified Secondary Analysis from the Empa-Kidney Trial
11 days ago
Sodium glucose co-transport 2 inhibitors (SGLT2i) reduce progression of chronic kidney disease (CKD) and the risk of cardiovascular morbidity and mortality in a wide range of patients. However, their effects on kidney disease progression in some patients with CKD are unclear because few clinical kidney outcomes occurred among such patients in the completed trials. In particular, some guidelines stratify their level of recommendation about who should be treated with SGLT2i based on diabetes status and albuminuria. Our aim was to assess the effects of empagliflozin on progression of CKD both overall and among specific types of participant in the EMPA-KIDNEY trial.