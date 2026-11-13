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‘I Play Rocky’ Brings the Incredible True Story Behind Sylvester Stallone’s Underdog Journey to the Big Screen
By Shockey,11 days ago
The Peter Farrelly-directed film explores the determination, sacrifices, and unlikely Hollywood journey that brought one of cinema’s most iconic underdog stories to life. For nearly 50 years, Rocky has stood as one of Hollywood’s greatest underdog stories. But before Rocky Balboa stepped into the ring and captured the hearts of audiences around the world, Sylvester Stallone was fighting a very different battle: convincing Hollywood to believe in him and the story he was determined to tell. That remarkable journey is the subject of I Play Rocky, an upcoming film that takes audiences behind the scenes of the making of the 1976 classic.