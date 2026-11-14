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ECTC Leitchfield Campus expansion celebrated with ribbon cutting
By Digital Team,11 days ago
Elizabethtown Community and Technical College (ECTC) celebrated the $9 million expansion of its Leitchfield Campus on Friday with a ceremonial ribbon cutting. ECTC faculty, staff and students and community leaders gathered to mark the historic milestone for college and workforce development. The new building includes advanced manufacturing and healthcare classrooms...
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