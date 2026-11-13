undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Official Star Wars Site Says New Projects To Be Revealed In January
By Campbell Clark,9 days ago
The Official Star Wars site says in it’s coverage of the 50th Anniversary release that new projects will be revealed in January, 2027. The focus of the article linked above is on Star Wars 50th anniversary re-release, which of course is getting attention by being the original theatrical cut. There are generations of people who have never seen that original cut of the film.