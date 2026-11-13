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Most Idaho school choice awards go to higher earners, report shows
By ROYCE MCCANDLESS rmccandless@idahopress.com,11 days ago
The state legislature passed Idaho’s Parental Choice Tax Credit Program last year, after several years of debates and lobbying from supporters who argued the program would address economic disparities by allowing students the opportunity to attend schools that may not otherwise be financially tenable for their family. This was...