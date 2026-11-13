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Official worried about next harm that could occur due to dangerous duo in The Villages
By Marv Balousek,11 days ago
A Community Development District 3 supervisor is seeking protection for Villa Valdosta residents who say they have been harassed by a resident’s grandson and his girlfriend. Supervisor Terry Biddle said at Friday’s meeting that action is needed in addition to the legal system “before another resident is injured or the situation escalates.”
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