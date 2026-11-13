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Man Of Tomorrow May Get Studio Edit And Bond Casting Could End Pattinson’s Run As Batman | Barside Buzz
By Campbell Clark,8 days ago
Man of Tomorrow to get the dreaded studio edit and Bond casting speculation could mean and end of Robert Pattinson’s Batman. Let’s get into all the latest Barside Buzz around the biggest stories of this week. The biggest story of course has been James Gunn and Peter Safran getting fired as heads of DC Studios. So far we’ve been covering the fallout from this each day since the news broke, but today we are looking at credible rumors.