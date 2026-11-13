undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
ALESTLE VIEW: We stand with Washburn Student Media against administrative censorship
By Alestle Staff,11 days ago
Over in Topeka, Kansas, another student newspaper has gone public with threats to their editorial independence. Washburn Student Media, which includes The Washburn Review and Indigo Magazine, is facing unnecessary and unacceptable restrictions on press freedom. On Sept. 24, Washburn University’s Office of Strategic Communications and Marketing began requiring Washburn...