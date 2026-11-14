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Why the Suns should avoid trading Jalen Green for Dejounte Murray
By John Voita,11 days ago
Dejounte Murray could provide positional clarity, but his injury history and uncertain impact make a trade difficult to justify. Would I or wouldn’t I? That is the question. Ever since reports surfaced earlier today linking the Phoenix Suns to disgruntled New Orleans Pelicans guard Dejounte Murray, I’ve had plenty of friends reaching out to ask whether I’d pull the trigger on a potential deal involving Jalen Green. And I understand why they’re asking. If there’s anybody who’s been more vocal about the belief that Jalen Green doesn’t belong in the Suns’ starting five, I’d certainly be a contender for that title.