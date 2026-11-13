undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Waupaca Hospital Breaks Ground on $16M ER Expansion as Rural Care Strains
By Noah Harper,11 days ago
ThedaCare has broken ground on a $16 million emergency department expansion at its Waupaca hospital, where administrators say seasonal crowding has left patients being treated in waiting areas and other spaces. The project will expand the department to 10,000 square feet, add four treatment rooms and build an ambulance bay; completion is expected in early 2028.
1