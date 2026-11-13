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Trading company and art gallery to open in Houlton
By Kathleen Phalen Tomaselli,7 days ago
The first and most important art piece placed in a new gallery, opening later this month in Houlton, is a self portrait of the curator’s late father, Summer Dulinsky said. By mid-morning Thursday, the Mustard Seed Trading Co. a curated gallery store and art gallery, was buzzing with a steady stream of artists and well wishers, as curator Dulinsky hung the final pieces for a preview show on Friday, Nov. 13.