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LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Mass comm alumnus shares opinion on admin-Alestle conflict, highlights necessity of both roles
By Paul Guse,8 days ago
I was watching Monday Night Football the other night, and Peyton and Eli Manning had the great CBS Sports broadcaster Jim Nantz on as their guest. Nantz was commenting on the pre-game production meetings between the teams and the sportscasters. I’ll paraphrase a little here, but essentially Nantz said, “You know, we are basically getting your game plan, so it relies on the trust that is built; we won’t compromise you if you help us get prepared for the game.”