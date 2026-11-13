undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
The Latest: Supreme Court to Consider Trump’s Order Suspending Asylum Access at Southern Border
By Associated Press,7 days ago
The Supreme Court agreed Friday to consider President Donald Trump’s ban on asylum at the southern border, a pillar of the Republican president’s far-reaching crackdown on immigration. The Trump administration wants to overturn lower court decisions that found the executive order banning asylum applications is illegal. Democrats are...