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Michelle Kersey-Smith, Roy High School
By Deseret Digital Media,8 days ago
"Why Mrs. Kersey?: I had Mrs. Kersey all three years of high school and everyday, I genuinely looked forward to seeing her and being in class! I knew when I walked in, I would be greeted with a warm welcome and smile. She always knew when I was having a bad day even when I tried to be subtle about it and when she noticed, she took it upon herself to give me and any other student who needed one, a pep talk and a hug! She always had snacks for us and made sure that our whole class got a birthday gift from her. Mrs. Kersey was a listening ear when I needed one and someone that I could always count on to make me feel at peace when I was having a hard time finding any. She is genuinely the most compassionate person that I have ever met and I think that she would be perfect for this award. Mrs. Kersey always said that she was grateful to be a little grain of sand on our beach but, I can confidently say that she was so much more to me!"
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