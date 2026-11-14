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Oroville teen accused of double vehicular manslaughter appears in Butte County court
By Maxwell Valva,11 days ago
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. — An Oroville teen accused of vehicular manslaughter appeared in Butte County Superior Court on Thursday. Early Jan. 25, 2026, Drew Thompson, 19, was driving south of Chico on Dayton Road with two passengers after a night of partying and reported drug use. Investigators said Thompson did not realize the road curved and crashed into a tree without braking. He was driving 74 mph, nearly 20 mph over the speed limit.
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