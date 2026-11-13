undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Illinois State Mens Basketball Aim to Get Back on Track Against North Dakota State
By Artist,10 days ago
NORMAL, Ill. — Illinois State men’s basketball heads to Fargo, North Dakota, Friday night looking to bounce back against the North Dakota State Bison. The Redbirds opened the 2026-27 season with an overtime loss to Saint Mary’s on Nov. 2 before earning a 100-55 victory over Central State on Nov. 5. The Redbirds then fell 76-59 to Purdue on Nov. 9, leaving the Redbirds looking to get back into the win column.