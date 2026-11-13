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Renewed development interest could bring new life to former Salisbury Mall property
By Anthony Evangelista,11 days ago
SALISBURY, Md. - A massive piece of vacant land in the heart of Salisbury could finally be getting a second chance, as city and business leaders say a prospective developer has expressed interest in transforming the former Salisbury Mall property into a mixed-use development. The property, located directly across from...
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