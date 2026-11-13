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Milan Firefighters Stop Fire From Spreading Through Home
11 days ago
Milan firefighters quickly contained a fire involving a hot tub Friday afternoon, preventing flames from spreading farther into a home in the city’s Meadowbrook subdivision. The Milan Area Fire Department was dispatched at 3:31 p.m. Nov. 13. Firefighters arrived within minutes to find heavy smoke and flames involving a hot tub that had spread to the rear of the house.
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