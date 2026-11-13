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Mitchell 1’s ProDemand+ Connects Mechanical and Collision Repair Data
By Jason Stahl,7 days ago
Mitchell 1 introduces ProDemand+, integrating OEM collision repair information within its ProDemand platform. By connecting collision and mechanical repair resources, ProDemand+ helps auto body shops streamline research, identify related repair requirements and tackle more complex repairs involving interconnected vehicle systems. “Collision repairs today involve much more than fixing visible damage....