undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Mary Lucy Artis – Oct. 3, 1954 – Oct. 23, 2026
By Obituary,9 days ago
Mary Lucy Artis passed on Friday, Oct. 23, 2026, at the age of 72 in Arlington. Born on Sunday, Oct. 3, 1954 in Liberia before coming to the United States. Mary was a resident of Euless, Texas. Mary will be truly missed by many relatives and friends, cherishing all the good memories shared with her. She will always be remembered for the loving spirit and kindness she showed to everyone around her. Funeral services for Mary Lucy Artis are currently pending. The staff at Moore Funeral Home encourages family and friends to express their fond memories, expressions of sympathy and additional condolences to the family of Mary Lucy Artis, by visiting www.moore-funeralhome.com. In addition, if you or someone you know wish to send a floral condolence to the Artis family in honor of the late Mary Lucy Artis, you may choose to do so by calling In Bloom Flowers and Gifts at (972)-256-6637.