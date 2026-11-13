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The Deans’ Choice Is Talk of The Town at Bonhams New York
By Rebecca Anderson,11 days ago
With New York Art Week underway, all eyes are on The Deans’ Choice installation at the infamous Bonhams Auction House. The Deans’ Choice, launched by renowned producer Kasseem Daoud Dean, also known as “Swizz Beatz,” and musician Alicia Keys Dean, is an elective artist resale royalty program designed to ensure living artists benefit financially when their artwork changes hands in the secondary market. The program, started in September, also helps to uplift the visions of Black artists and their contemporary work.