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Falcons' Kendal Daniels: Good to go against Kansas City
By RotoWire Staff,11 days ago
Daniels (Achilles) does not carry an injury designation into Sunday's game against the Chiefs, Will McFadden of the Falcons' official site reports. Daniels popped up on Thursday's practice report as a limited participant due to an Achilles injury, but his full session Friday was enough for him to avoid an injury tag for Sunday's home game. The rookie fourth-rounder has accumulated 61 tackles (41 solo), including 1.0 sacks, two pass defenses (including one interception) and one fumble recovery through nine regular-season games.