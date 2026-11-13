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Ravens' Rashod Bateman: Logs full practice listing Friday
By RotoWire Staff,11 days ago
Bateman (calf) was listed as a full participant on Friday's practice estimation. After being limited at practice Thursday, the starting wideout is in line to face the Chargers on Monday night after being deemed 'FP' on Friday. While Bateman has turned in two consecutive one-catch efforts, there's a chance that working with the team's new QB Jacoby Brissett could spark some added production for the 2021 first-rounder while working alongside top WR Zay Flowers.