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Chiefs' Mansoor Delane: Questionable despite full practices
By RotoWire Staff,11 days ago
Delane (shoulder) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against Atlanta. Delane has missed the Chiefs' last two games while recovering from a shoulder injury. He logged a trio of full practices during Week 10 prep, but that evidently wasn't enough for him to avoid an injury tag for Sunday's road game. Kristian Fulton and Christian Roland-Wallace would continue to operate in elevated roles in the secondary if Delane is not cleared to return.