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Texans' Reed Blankenship: Clears concussion protocol
By RotoWire Staff,11 days ago
Blankenship (concussion/hand) does not carry an injury designation into Sunday's game against the Browns. Blankenship ended Week 10 prep with back-to-back full practices, and he's progressed enough through the league's concussion protocol to be cleared to play Sunday. He is also working through a left hand injury that required surgery in October, but that won't prevent him from playing against Cleveland. Blankenship's return means M.J. Stewart will revert to a rotational role in the secondary.