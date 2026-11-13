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Texans' Brevin Jordan: Ruled out for Week 10
By RotoWire Staff,11 days ago
Jordan (finger) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Browns. Jordan was unable to practice all week while tending to a finger injury, and his absence Sunday means Foster Moreau, Marlin Klein and Cade Stover are all in line for more snaps on offense behind starting tight end Dalton Schultz. Jordan's next chance to play is Week 11 against the Colts on Thursday.