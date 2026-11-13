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The Salvation Army And The CMA CGM Foundation Deliver 2,000 Thanksgiving Meals To Families in Harlem
8 days ago
The Salvation Army of Greater New York and the CMA CGM Foundation partnered to distribute 500 turkeys and Thanksgiving grocery essentials to families in need in Harlem, helping make the holiday season a little brighter for local residents. In addition to turkeys, families received the essential ingredients for a traditional...
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