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Cape Cares opens warming center at Salvation Army for the first time this season
By Madison Orchard,11 days ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (Heartland News) -The Salvation Army and Cape Cares have teamed up to provide a warm place to stay when temperatures drop. Volunteers prepared the warming center at the Salvation Army to open for the first time this season. Men, women and children are welcome, and cots, blankets, and other essentials will be available. The center will also provide dinner and breakfast.