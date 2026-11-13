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Breast cancer has no gender: Morehouse students confront misconceptions about men’s health
By Jaiden Hardy,11 days ago
Every October, pink ribbons, fundraisers and awareness campaigns bring national attention to breast cancer and the millions of people affected by it. The pink ribbon remains a powerful symbol of advocacy, solidarity and hope. However, men are often overlooked in these conversations.. Despite growing awareness surrounding breast cancer, many men remain unaware that they, too, can develop the disease.