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D23 Highlights Disney’s Most Popular Witches and Wizards Ahead of ‘Hexed’
By Kyle Silagyi,11 days ago
The Walt Disney Company is one built on the ineffable idea of magic, so much so that its flagship theme park is called “Magic Kingdom.”. The company is, thus, historically associated with witches and wizards, dating all the way back to its first animated feature. The antagonist of Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs (1937) uses magic for malevolence throughout the film, commencing a long line of Disney witches that the company continues to supplement today.