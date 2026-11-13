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Yang Yang and Chen Du Ling Start Filming Tencent Modern Romance C-drama Kiss in the Wind
By ockoala,11 days ago
A new C-drama production just commenced filming and while the title of the drama gives off youth energy and a positive vibe the synopsis and first posters go the opposite direction. Tencent modern C-drama Kiss in the Wind (等风热吻你) starring Yang Yang and Chen Du Ling started filming this week and the production released some concept and character posters. The soft sounding title is paired with a darker drama, where a forensic doctor and a top actress dated as youth and the relationship ended poorly now reunite years later and rekindle the romance through a murder investigation. From visuals alone these two look nicely complementary so hopefully Yang Yang dials down his modern romance tendency for oily acting on the romance angle.