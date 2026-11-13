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McNabb Elementary students, teachers celebrate gains in state assessments
By Josh Bayan,10 days ago
PADUCAH — McNabb Elementary School celebrated improvements in KSA test scores and student performance Friday morning. Schools in Kentucky are graded on a color-based overall performance rating according to the Kentucky Department of Education, from red to orange, yellow, green, and finally blue at the top. McNabb Elementary celebrated...
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