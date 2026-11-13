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A Flagstaff-Area Semi Driver Blew 0.301 With a Twisted Tea in the Cab. A 911 Caller Pulled Him Out and Took the Keys, DPS Says
By Eve Nowell,11 days ago
Most 911 calls about a weaving big rig end with the caller giving a mile marker and hanging back. This one ended with the caller holding the keys. Arizona DPS says that on Thursday, Nov. 5, dispatch got a call about a semi that couldn’t stay in its lane on Interstate 40 near Flagstaff. The same caller then reported that the truck was blocking an I-40 off-ramp and that the driver “was highly intoxicated.” According to DPS, the caller then pulled the driver out of the cab and took the keys.
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