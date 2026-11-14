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The Spin: Microsoft outage and how the company used PR to manage a global service disruption
By LUKE DUECY,11 days ago
A major Microsoft outage disrupted Outlook, Teams, Copilot, and other Microsoft 365 services for two days, affecting businesses, governments, schools, and millions of users around the world. As engineers worked to restore service, Microsoft Executive Vice President Charles Lamanna released a statement addressing the disruption. “We will continue to share...