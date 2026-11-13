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Arne Gynild
By Nathan Streed,11 days ago
Arne Gynild, 94, of Lake Shore, formerly of Willmar, died Thursday, November 12, 2026, at Essentia Health-St. Joseph's Medical Center in Brainerd. His memorial service will be at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, December 5, at First Presbyterian Church in Willmar, with visitation one hour prior to the service at the church. Interment with military honors will be at Calvary Lutheran Cemetery in Willmar. Arrangements are with Harvey Anderson & Johnson Funeral Homes, www.hafh.org.