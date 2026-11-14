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4-story building project on Salt Lake City's Main Street gets approval for another $2 million loan
By Heather Peterson KSL,11 days ago
SALT LAKE CITY — Salt Lake City leaders have approved another $2 million loan for a four-story building where several restaurants went up in flames last year. The fire on Main Street destroyed multiple businesses on Aug. 11, 2025. Some are back up and running, but others — like Los Tapatios and the London Belle — had to be demolished. The company that owns the parcel, Chenzo LLC, is now trying to secure financing for a four-story building to replace them.