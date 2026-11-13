undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
VISIONQUEST Showrunner Wanted Robert Downey Jr. Back as Tony Stark, But Marvel's TV Budget Killed the Cameo
By Joey Paur,11 days ago
Apparently, getting Robert Downey Jr. to record a few lines as Tony Stark was too expensive for Marvel's VisionQuest. That's pretty funny considering the studio shelled out $100 million to bring the actor back for Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars. You'd think they could've talked him into spending 20 minutes in a recording booth.