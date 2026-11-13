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Brenham defeats Eisenhower to bounce back from two losses at Conroe Lady Tiger Classic
By Nicholas Hodell nicholas@southtexasnews.com,9 days ago
CONROE — The Brenham Cubettes erased losing memories from Thursday and turned them into fuel for a quick bounce-back win on Friday morning at the Conroe Lady Tiger Classic. Brenham defeated Eisenhower 68-15 in the second day of its first early-season tournament of the year at Conroe High School.