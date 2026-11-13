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Georgetown vs Clemson Prediction & Picks: College Basketball 11/13&11/14
By Sports Gambling Podcast,9 days ago
The guys see this one as a veteran Georgetown team against a Clemson side that is still figuring it out, and they want the points. Georgetown plays at Clemson on Friday, November 13 at 3:00 PM PT / 6:00 PM ET in Clemson, SC. Clemson was a 5-point favorite when the guys taped on November 12, and all three played Georgetown +5 on the College Basketball Picks: Friday 11/13 & Saturday 11/14 episode.