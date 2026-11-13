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Predators vs Golden Knights Same-Game Parlay: Marner, Forsberg and Vegas ML
By Mike Noblin,5 days ago
Nashville is riding a five-game win streak into T-Mobile Arena, and Vegas is the heavy home favorite anyway. The Predators (10-4-5) visit the Golden Knights (13-5-2) on Friday night at 10:00 PM ET, and the market has Vegas around -180 on the moneyline with a total that opened at 6.5 and has been bet down to 5.5 at some books. Two top-six defenses, a banged-up Vegas blue line and a Nashville team that gives up shots: that is a good setup for a same-game parlay built on process instead of vibes.