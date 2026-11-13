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‘Not true’: National Weather Service says tech issues regional, not widespread
By Cassidy Johncox,11 days ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The National Weather Service was not experiencing a nationwide outage on Friday despite rumors saying otherwise, officials said. On Friday, Nov. 13, a member of WBTV’s local National Weather Service office confirmed that there was a regional issue with weather radios. The issue was not widespread, the official told WBTV on Friday evening.