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Crackdown on UK medical record snooping after staff reported sneaking 300+ times this year
By Carly Page,3 days ago
Britain's privacy watchdog has put healthcare bosses on notice after receiving more than 300 reports of staff snooping through medical records this year, demanding that executives personally confirm they're doing enough to keep prying eyes out of patient files. The Information Commissioner's Office (ICO) said on Thursday that it had...