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‘Brings You Back to 9/11’: Sudden FAA Ground Stop Strands Wyoming Flyers
By Emma Jane Jackson,11 days ago
The Federal Aviation Administration halted departures nationwide Friday afternoon, citing safety concerns and “extraordinary circumstances,” but offering no explanation for the cause of the disruption. “There has been a temporary telecommunications outage,” the FAA posted on X Friday afternoon. “Out of an abundance of caution all flights have...
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