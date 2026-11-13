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32 Hospitalized After Asphalt Tanker Slams Into And Sinks Docked Riverboat In New Orleans
11 days ago
The Mississippi River is partially closed after a tanker ship t-boned and sank a docked riverboat with approximately 129 passengers and crew members on board in the Port of New Orleans at approximately 12:30 p.m. ET on Friday. City officials said an estimated 32 people have been transported to nearby hospitals with non-critical injuries, and all passengers are now accounted for, miraculously confirming no casualties from the tragedy. The exact number of injuries caused in the collision is not currently known, as it remains an active and evolving incident. The collision happened outside 1350 Port of New Orleans Place, and the U.S. Coast Guard closed the Mississippi River to all vessel traffic between mile markers 93 and 96.