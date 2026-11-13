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What was impacted by the Microsoft outage? Here's a list of institutions
11 days ago
Outage involving Microsoft's Outlook and other applications has impacted corporations, governments, universities, courts and hospital systems, according to statements released by a host of entities in the United States and abroad. Artificial intelligence giant Anthropic, the national health system in the United Kingdom and New York City's Emergency Management Department...