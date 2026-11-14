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A Long Island Dealer Posted ‘NO FEES. NO GAMES.’ After an FTC Warning, Then Allegedly Billed $2,700 for LoJack. The Fine: $0
11 days ago
Three Long Island dealerships that operate as Stream Auto Outlet, in Valley Stream, Amityville and Islip, New York, agreed to a federal court order on Nov. 9 after the Federal Trade Commission alleged they advertised cars at prices customers could not actually get. The stipulated order, filed in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of New York, sets rules for what Stream may advertise from here on. It contains no fine and no refunds.
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