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Marine Veteran and His 12-Year-Old Daughter Get Dream Bengals Day This Sunday
By Hazel Ramirez,11 days ago
Marine Corps veteran Brian Myers and his 12-year-old daughter, Brilee, will be honored guests at Sunday's Cincinnati Bengals game against Pittsburgh, their trip arranged by a local nonprofit that has quietly sent dozens of veterans and fans with disabilities to Paycor Stadium since 2024. Brilee, who has cerebral palsy, epilepsy and a vision impairment, will be attending her first Bengals game in person.